Market Momentum: Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) Registers a -1.28% Decrease, Closing at $61.63

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) closed the day trading at $61.63 down -1.28% from the previous closing price of $62.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.31 million shares were traded. VIK stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.19.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VIK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 51.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.64. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 19.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northcoast on April 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $51.

On March 31, 2025, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $45. On March 27, 2025, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $47.Exane BNP Paribas initiated its Outperform rating on March 27, 2025, with a $47 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when Canada Pension Plan Investment bought 6,200,000 shares for $59.22 per share.

JEFFREY DASH bought 25,000 shares of VIK for $1,332,250 on Jul 01 ’25. On Jun 26 ’25, another insider, JEFFREY DASH, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $51.27 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIK now has a Market Capitalization of 27327850496 and an Enterprise Value of 30374041600. As of this moment, Viking’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.232 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.228.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VIK is 2.36, which has changed by 0.8358654 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VIK has reached a high of $65.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.31%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.80%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VIK traded about 2.88M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VIK traded about 1698160 shares per day. A total of 443.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.19M. Insiders hold about 53.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.64% stake in the company. Shares short for VIK as of 1756425600 were 6848367 with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 1753920000 on 6276644. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6848367 and a Short% of Float of 5.3100000000000005.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.58 and low estimates of $0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.55 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.46. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $3.38 and $3.0.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $1.99B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.02B to a low estimate of $1.97B. As of the current estimate, Viking Holdings Ltd’s year-ago sales were $1.68BFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.61B. There is a high estimate of $1.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.33BBased on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.33B and the low estimate is $7.17B.