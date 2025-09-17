Market Recap Check: Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)’s Positive Finish at 12.54, Up/Down 1.05

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Cogent Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: COGT) closed at $12.54 in the last session, up 1.05% from day before closing price of $12.41. In other words, the price has increased by $1.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. COGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.48.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COGT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.19 and its Current Ratio is at 4.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 03, 2025, initiated with a Strong Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 ’25 when Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought 2,777,777 shares for $9.00 per share. The transaction valued at 24,999,993 led to the insider holds 9,003,418 shares of the business.

Pinnow Cole bought 43,750 shares of COGT for $332,412 on Jan 14 ’25. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 45,848 shares after completing the transaction at $7.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COGT now has a Market Capitalization of 1751850496 and an Enterprise Value of 1683504512.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for COGT is 0.27, which has changed by 0.18862557 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, COGT has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.38%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.32%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COGT traded on average about 2.77M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2022590 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 113.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.56M. Insiders hold about 19.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.34% stake in the company. Shares short for COGT as of 1756425600 were 13067172 with a Short Ratio of 4.71, compared to 1753920000 on 12618086. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13067172 and a Short% of Float of 10.620000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 11.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.37 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.85 and -$2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.18. EPS for the following year is -$1.81, with 11.0 analysts recommending between -$0.98 and -$2.41.