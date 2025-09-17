Market Recap Check: Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI)’s Negative Finish at 42.06, Up/Down -1.48

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The price of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (NYSE: OHI) closed at $42.06 in the last session, down -1.48% from day before closing price of $42.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.55 million shares were traded. OHI stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.01.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OHI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 15.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.46 and its Current Ratio is at 2.46. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

On March 27, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $39. BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on December 09, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 08 ’25 when Egbuonu-Davis Lisa sold 2,500 shares for $40.16 per share. The transaction valued at 100,394 led to the insider holds 18,654 shares of the business.

Egbuonu-Davis Lisa bought 2,500 shares of OHI for $100,900 on Aug 08 ’25. On Sep 27 ’24, another insider, BOOTH DANIEL J, who serves as the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of the company, sold 56,725 shares for $40.25 each. As a result, the insider received 2,283,181 and left with 100,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OHI now has a Market Capitalization of 12753012736 and an Enterprise Value of 16895737856. As of this moment, Omega’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.158 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.751.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OHI is 0.70, which has changed by 0.018648624 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OHI has reached a high of $44.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.18%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.20%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OHI traded on average about 2.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1593530 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 295.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 294.34M. Insiders hold about 0.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OHI as of 1756425600 were 10981603 with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 1753920000 on 8271251. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10981603 and a Short% of Float of 4.2299999999999995.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OHI is 2.68, which was 2.68 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.062778175. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.21.

Earnings Estimates

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (OHI) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.04 and $3.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.04. EPS for the following year is $2.3, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $1.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $262.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $309.5M to a low estimate of $240.27M. As of the current estimate, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc’s year-ago sales were $227.77MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $265.33M. There is a high estimate of $315.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OHI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $948.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $872.19MBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.35B and the low estimate is $1B.