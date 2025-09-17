Market Recap Check: Paychex Inc (PAYX)’s Negative Finish at 131.62, Up/Down -0.27

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

The price of Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) closed at $131.62 in the last session, down -0.27% from day before closing price of $131.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.99 million shares were traded. PAYX stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $130.235.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PAYX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.28 and its Current Ratio is at 1.28. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on July 10, 2025, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $160.

On December 22, 2023, TD Cowen Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $132 to $123. Barclays Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on December 14, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $107 to $126.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 16 ’25 when Simmons Christopher C sold 1,843 shares for $140.98 per share. The transaction valued at 259,826 led to the insider holds 5,723 shares of the business.

Schrader Robert L. sold 3,160 shares of PAYX for $444,391 on Jul 16 ’25. The Sr. VP, CFO now owns 19,281 shares after completing the transaction at $140.63 per share. On Jul 16 ’25, another insider, Gibson John B, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 12,370 shares for $141.92 each. As a result, the insider received 1,755,550 and left with 81,755 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAYX now has a Market Capitalization of 47331733504 and an Enterprise Value of 50796998656. As of this moment, Paychex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.30. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.117 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.008.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAYX is 0.93, which has changed by -0.006641507 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAYX has reached a high of $161.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $131.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.99%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -9.69%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PAYX traded on average about 2.40M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1898000 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 360.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 322.13M. Insiders hold about 10.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.13% stake in the company. Shares short for PAYX as of 1756425600 were 12663543 with a Short Ratio of 5.28, compared to 1753920000 on 11480406. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12663543 and a Short% of Float of 3.94.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PAYX is 4.12, which was 4.02 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.030461468. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63. The current Payout Ratio is 87.81% for PAYX, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-05-23 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Paychex Inc (PAYX) is currently attracting attention from 13.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.28 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.49 and $5.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.46. EPS for the following year is $5.92, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $6.09 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.54B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.54B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Paychex Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.32BFor the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.56B. There is a high estimate of $1.59B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAYX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.55B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.57BBased on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.2B and the low estimate is $6.86B.