Market Recap Check: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)’s Negative Finish at 12.15, Up/Down -0.82

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) closed at $12.15 in the last session, down -0.82% from day before closing price of $12.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. PMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.265 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PMT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.05 and its Current Ratio is at 0.05. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.70.

On July 25, 2025, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $13.50. Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on July 10, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $15.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 ’25 when Lynch Catherine A. bought 1,366 shares for $12.41 per share. The transaction valued at 16,954 led to the insider holds 51,888 shares of the business.

Lynch Catherine A. bought 2,878 shares of PMT for $34,968 on Apr 24 ’25. The Director now owns 49,254 shares after completing the transaction at $12.15 per share. On Apr 25 ’25, another insider, Lynch Catherine A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,268 shares for $12.06 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,298 and bolstered with 50,522 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PMT now has a Market Capitalization of 1057251648 and an Enterprise Value of 15785651200. As of this moment, Pennymac’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.77, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.90. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 25.675.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PMT is 1.30, which has changed by -0.14736843 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PMT has reached a high of $14.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.50%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -6.52%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PMT traded on average about 802.19K shares per day over the past 3-months and 636180 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.15M. Insiders hold about 0.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.41% stake in the company. Shares short for PMT as of 1756425600 were 4271496 with a Short Ratio of 5.32, compared to 1753920000 on 4150810. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4271496 and a Short% of Float of 6.99.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for PMT is 1.60, which was 1.6 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13061225. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 11.53.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.39, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.85 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.57. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $97.91M. It ranges from a high estimate of $106.1M to a low estimate of $92M. As of the current estimate, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust’s year-ago sales were $80.86MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.09M. There is a high estimate of $104M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $91M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $399.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $298M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $346.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $334.19MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $393.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $407.1M and the low estimate is $370M.