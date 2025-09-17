Market Recap Check: Vestis Corp (VSTS)’s Negative Finish at 4.11, Up/Down -2.38

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Vestis Corp (NYSE: VSTS) closed at $4.11 in the last session, down -2.38% from day before closing price of $4.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.33 million shares were traded. VSTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2399 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VSTS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.59 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.53.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 ’25 when Meister Keith A. bought 377,277 shares for $5.89 per share. The transaction valued at 2,222,162 led to the insider holds 18,380,501 shares of the business.

Meister Keith A. bought 314,390 shares of VSTS for $1,895,772 on May 28 ’25. The Director now owns 18,803,899 shares after completing the transaction at $6.03 per share. On May 27 ’25, another insider, Meister Keith A., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 109,008 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 659,498 and bolstered with 18,489,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VSTS now has a Market Capitalization of 541862400 and an Enterprise Value of 1925265024. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.711 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.166.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VSTS is 1.15, which has changed by -0.7294272 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VSTS has reached a high of $17.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.81%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VSTS traded on average about 2.29M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1624430 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 131.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 129.45M. Insiders hold about 1.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.17% stake in the company. Shares short for VSTS as of 1756425600 were 10388858 with a Short Ratio of 4.53, compared to 1753920000 on 9077286. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10388858 and a Short% of Float of 12.529999.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Vestis Corp (VSTS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.41 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $690.65M. It ranges from a high estimate of $723M to a low estimate of $658.98M. As of the current estimate, Vestis Corp’s year-ago sales were $684.28MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $674.48M. There is a high estimate of $689.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $663.29M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VSTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.71B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.81BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.79B and the low estimate is $2.66B.