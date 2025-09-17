Market Recap: Copart, Inc (CPRT)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $46.57

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Copart, Inc (NASDAQ: CPRT) was $46.57 for the day, down -2.16% from the previous closing price of $47.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.06 million shares were traded. CPRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.32.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CPRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.19 and its Current Ratio is at 8.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when THOMAS N TRYFOROS bought 228,840 shares for $47.54 per share.

Liaw Jeffrey sold 24,088 shares of CPRT for $1,118,419 on Jul 15 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 31,527 shares after completing the transaction at $46.43 per share. On Jul 15 ’25, another insider, JEFFREY LIAW, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 24,088 shares for $47.13 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CPRT now has a Market Capitalization of 45030207488 and an Enterprise Value of 40372973568. As of this moment, Copart,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.688 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.109.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CPRT is 1.05, which has changed by -0.08686274 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CPRT has reached a high of $64.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.59%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -14.30%.

Shares Statistics:

CPRT traded an average of 6.92M shares per day over the past three months and 8305750 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 966.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 884.28M. Insiders hold about 8.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CPRT as of 1756425600 were 26340553 with a Short Ratio of 3.80, compared to 1753920000 on 28437705. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 26340553 and a Short% of Float of 3.36.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of Copart, Inc (CPRT) is currently in progress, with 7.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.8 and $1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.71. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 11.0 analysts recommending between $2.09 and $1.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.15B. As of the current estimate, Copart, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.15BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.2B. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.18B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.94B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.65BBased on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.13B and the low estimate is $5.09B.