Market Recap: Evolus Inc (EOLS)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $6.52

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

The closing price of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS) was $6.52 for the day, down -1.66% from the previous closing price of $6.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.16 million shares were traded. EOLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.5.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EOLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.86 and its Current Ratio is at 2.27.

On April 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $21. Barclays Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on January 29, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $16.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Yamagishi-Dressler Tomoko sold 5,722 shares for $7.51 per share. The transaction valued at 42,972 led to the insider holds 89,949 shares of the business.

Stewart Brady bought 30,000 shares of EOLS for $204,486 on Aug 15 ’25. The Director now owns 88,629 shares after completing the transaction at $6.82 per share. On Jun 13 ’25, another insider, MOATAZEDI DAVID, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 111,323 shares for $10.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,119,141 and left with 381,509 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOLS now has a Market Capitalization of 428864096 and an Enterprise Value of 514916928. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.52. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.853 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.638.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EOLS is 1.07, which has changed by -0.5980271 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EOLS has reached a high of $17.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.15%.

Shares Statistics:

EOLS traded an average of 1.34M shares per day over the past three months and 912360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 64.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.82M. Insiders hold about 21.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.59% stake in the company. Shares short for EOLS as of 1756425600 were 11632162 with a Short Ratio of 8.71, compared to 1753920000 on 13478555. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11632162 and a Short% of Float of 18.360001.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 3.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Evolus Inc (EOLS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.14, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $71.01M to a low estimate of $65.27M. As of the current estimate, Evolus Inc’s year-ago sales were $61.09MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $91.34M. There is a high estimate of $93.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $89M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $302.54M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $294.56M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $296.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $266.27MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $386.57M and the low estimate is $369.5M.