Market Recap: Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $1.83

The closing price of Torrid Holdings Inc (NYSE: CURV) was $1.83 for the day, down -0.54% from the previous closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.5 million shares were traded. CURV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.87 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.795.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CURV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.26 and its Current Ratio is at 0.83.

On April 22, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $4. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated its Market Perform rating for the stock on March 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was revised from $5 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 02 ’25 when Fund 1 Investments, LLC sold 257,833 shares for $2.73 per share. The transaction valued at 705,096 led to the insider holds 10,064,856 shares of the business.

Fund 1 Investments, LLC sold 250,000 shares of CURV for $683,925 on Jul 03 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 9,814,856 shares after completing the transaction at $2.74 per share. On Jul 01 ’25, another insider, Fund 1 Investments, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 110,423 shares for $2.82 each. As a result, the insider received 311,929 and left with 10,322,689 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CURV now has a Market Capitalization of 181473792 and an Enterprise Value of 595483712. As of this moment, Torrid’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.93. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 6.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.558 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CURV is 1.54, which has changed by -0.5734266 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CURV has reached a high of $7.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -22.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -60.22%.

Shares Statistics:

CURV traded an average of 894.50K shares per day over the past three months and 1671430 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 99.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.32M. Insiders hold about 65.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.47% stake in the company. Shares short for CURV as of 1756425600 were 1805065 with a Short Ratio of 2.02, compared to 1753920000 on 2405156. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1805065 and a Short% of Float of 9.17.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Torrid Holdings Inc (CURV) is currently attracting attention from 5.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of $0.0 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.22 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $242.1M to a low estimate of $239.19M. As of the current estimate, Torrid Holdings Inc’s year-ago sales were $263.77MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $252.38M. There is a high estimate of $254.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.02B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $989.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.1BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $970.6M.