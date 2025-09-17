Market Recap: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE)’s Positive Momentum%, Closing at $29.48

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) was $29.48 for the day, up 1.66% from the previous closing price of $29.0. In other words, the price has increased by $1.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.06 million shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.075.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RARE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.34.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when KARAH PARSCHAUER bought 2,450 shares for $31.17 per share.

Parschauer Karah Herdman sold 2,450 shares of RARE for $76,366 on Sep 12 ’25. The EVP and Chief Legal Officer now owns 73,271 shares after completing the transaction at $31.17 per share. On Sep 05 ’25, another insider, Huizenga Theodore Alan, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 84 shares for $31.39 each. As a result, the insider received 2,637 and left with 50,306 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 2841034752 and an Enterprise Value of 3238257920. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.307 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.895.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RARE is 0.20, which has changed by -0.48908144 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $60.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -20.99%.

Shares Statistics:

RARE traded an average of 1.98M shares per day over the past three months and 1563780 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 89.64M. Insiders hold about 6.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.65% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of 1756425600 were 8320958 with a Short Ratio of 4.21, compared to 1753920000 on 7638230. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8320958 and a Short% of Float of 8.939999.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.11, with high estimates of -$0.8 and low estimates of -$1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.48 and -$5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.06. EPS for the following year is -$3.71, with 12.0 analysts recommending between -$1.06 and -$5.57.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $175M to a low estimate of $158M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s year-ago sales were $139.49MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $183.42M. There is a high estimate of $193.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $172.07M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $668.55M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $641.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $657.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $560.23MBased on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $806.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $673.2M.