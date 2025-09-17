Market Recap: Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $1.57

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The closing price of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) was $1.57 for the day, down -1.87% from the previous closing price of $1.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5.66 million shares were traded. VOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.508.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VOR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.49 and its Current Ratio is at 3.49.

On July 26, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18. On April 27, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on April 27, 2022, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when Reprogrammed Interchange LLC sold 400,000 shares for $1.64 per share. The transaction valued at 656,320 led to the insider holds 33,228,487 shares of the business.

Reprogrammed Interchange LLC sold 300,000 shares of VOR for $526,230 on Sep 12 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 33,628,487 shares after completing the transaction at $1.75 per share. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Reprogrammed Interchange LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 284,805 shares for $1.83 each. As a result, the insider received 521,421 and left with 33,928,487 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VOR now has a Market Capitalization of 198892320 and an Enterprise Value of -1672515.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VOR is 2.02, which has changed by 0.6809422 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VOR has reached a high of $3.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.34%.

Shares Statistics:

VOR traded an average of 18.64M shares per day over the past three months and 4965120 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 125.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 71.49M. Insiders hold about 43.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.15% stake in the company. Shares short for VOR as of 1756425600 were 19783600 with a Short Ratio of 1.06, compared to 1753920000 on 18571153. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19783600 and a Short% of Float of 41.279998.

Earnings Estimates

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$13.23 and -$13.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$13.23. EPS for the following year is -$0.4, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.78.