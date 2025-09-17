Market Resilience: Golar Lng (GLNG) Finishes Weak at 39.84, Down -0.57

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

Golar Lng (NASDAQ: GLNG) closed the day trading at $39.84 down -0.57% from the previous closing price of $40.07. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.57 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.46 million shares were traded. GLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.6.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GLNG, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLNG now has a Market Capitalization of 4075632128 and an Enterprise Value of 5645974016. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 20.997 whereas that against EBITDA is 96.463.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLNG is 0.22, which has changed by 0.22208583 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLNG has reached a high of $45.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.88%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GLNG traded about 1.31M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GLNG traded about 1460660 shares per day. A total of 102.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.49M. Insiders hold about 15.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.53% stake in the company. Shares short for GLNG as of 1756425600 were 7467927 with a Short Ratio of 5.68, compared to 1753920000 on 7719498. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7467927 and a Short% of Float of 7.739999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

GLNG’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.00, up from 1.0 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.024956327. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.03.

Earnings Estimates

Currently, 4.0 analysts are dedicated to thoroughly evaluating and rating the performance of Golar Lng (GLNG) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.49 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.51 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.33. EPS for the following year is $0.85, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $1.61 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $116.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $125M to a low estimate of $108M. As of the current estimate, Golar Lng’s year-ago sales were $64.81MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $116.64M. There is a high estimate of $125M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.28M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.68M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $354.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $388.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $260.37MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $387.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $427M and the low estimate is $304M.