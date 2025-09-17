Market Resilience: Groupon Inc (GRPN) Finishes Weak at 22.28, Down -1.11

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) closed the day trading at $22.28 down -1.11% from the previous closing price of $22.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.23 million shares were traded. GRPN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.725 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.16.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRPN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.95 and its Current Ratio is at 0.95. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on July 10, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 ’25 when Robert Bass bought 3,055 shares for $31.64 per share.

Bass Robert J sold 3,055 shares of GRPN for $96,660 on Aug 12 ’25. The Director now owns 101,676 shares after completing the transaction at $31.64 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRPN now has a Market Capitalization of 900691328 and an Enterprise Value of 893173952. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.59. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.831 whereas that against EBITDA is -4725.788.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GRPN is 0.51, which has changed by 0.8913412 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GRPN has reached a high of $43.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.49%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRPN traded about 1.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRPN traded about 1553130 shares per day. A total of 40.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.32M. Insiders hold about 47.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.01% stake in the company. Shares short for GRPN as of 1756425600 were 8706457 with a Short Ratio of 6.24, compared to 1753920000 on 9918514. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8706457 and a Short% of Float of 33.12.