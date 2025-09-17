Market Resilience: Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) Finishes Weak at 1.49, Down -8.02

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) closed the day trading at $1.49 down -8.02% from the previous closing price of $1.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.43 million shares were traded. HAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6099 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.47.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HAIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 1.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

On March 01, 2024, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $10. Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on February 08, 2024, while the target price for the stock was revised from $25 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when Campbell Neil bought 25,640 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 49,378 led to the insider holds 62,929 shares of the business.

Clark Celeste A. bought 83,000 shares of HAIN for $148,960 on May 13 ’25. The Director now owns 83,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.79 per share. On May 12 ’25, another insider, Taylor Carlyn R., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 130,000 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 229,190 and bolstered with 203,431 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 134536272 and an Enterprise Value of 848395776. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.544 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.483.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HAIN is 0.84, which has changed by -0.81444585 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HAIN has reached a high of $9.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -14.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -56.60%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HAIN traded about 1.46M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HAIN traded about 2697570 shares per day. A total of 90.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.61M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.88% stake in the company. Shares short for HAIN as of 1756425600 were 5545729 with a Short Ratio of 3.81, compared to 1753920000 on 5338726. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5545729 and a Short% of Float of 8.6899996.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.1. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $0.34 and $0.18.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $360.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $367M to a low estimate of $355M. As of the current estimate, Hain Celestial Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $394.6MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $390.49M. There is a high estimate of $407.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $370.34M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.45B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.56BBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.46B.