Market Resilience: Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) Finishes Weak at 89.43, Down -1.68

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Nebius Group N.V (NASDAQ: NBIS) closed the day trading at $89.43 down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $90.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11.65 million shares were traded. NBIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $91.3 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $88.02.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NBIS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.59 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

On July 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $68. On June 05, 2025, Arete started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $84.Arete initiated its Buy rating on June 05, 2025, with a $84 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Ryan Charles E bought 49,504 shares for $89.19 per share.

Arkadiy Volozh bought 4,132,656 shares of NBIS for $270,564,988 on Sep 11 ’25. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, Radinsky Kira, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,700 shares for $66.88 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBIS now has a Market Capitalization of 22314485760 and an Enterprise Value of 42239791104. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 92.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 169.434 whereas that against EBITDA is -136.964.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NBIS has reached a high of $100.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 118.37%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NBIS traded about 14.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NBIS traded about 26542810 shares per day. A total of 203.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 199.54M. Insiders hold about 20.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.57% stake in the company. Shares short for NBIS as of 1756425600 were 15565887 with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 1753920000 on 14251764. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15565887 and a Short% of Float of 7.670000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Nebius Group N.V (NBIS) reflects the combined expertise of 2 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.32 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.47 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.66. EPS for the following year is -$1.86, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.34 and -$2.38.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.1M. There is a high estimate of $292.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $225.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $617.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $522M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $568.98M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $117.5MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.79B and the low estimate is $1.22B.