Market Update: Brand House Collective Inc (TBHC) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $1.95

In the latest session, Brand House Collective Inc (NASDAQ: TBHC) closed at $1.95 up 1.04% from its previous closing price of $1.93. In other words, the price has increased by $1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.77 million shares were traded. TBHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brand House Collective Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.09 and its Current Ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on March 10, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $15 from $30 previously.

On October 15, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30. On December 01, 2020, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.Craig Hallum initiated its Buy rating on December 01, 2020, with a $25 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TBHC now has a Market Capitalization of 43799732 and an Enterprise Value of 217962464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.506 whereas that against EBITDA is -28.263.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TBHC is 1.93, which has changed by 0.02094245 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TBHC has reached a high of $2.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.76%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TBHC has traded an average of 363.67K shares per day and 473320 over the past ten days. A total of 22.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.58M. Insiders hold about 79.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.51% stake in the company. Shares short for TBHC as of 1756425600 were 1740914 with a Short Ratio of 4.79, compared to 1753920000 on 1744769. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1740914 and a Short% of Float of 13.61.

Earnings Estimates

Brand House Collective Inc (TBHC) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.98 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $77.63M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $77.63M to a low estimate of $77.63M. As of the current estimate, Brand House Collective Inc’s year-ago sales were $86.29MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.39M. There is a high estimate of $109.39M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.39M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TBHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $410.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $410.61M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $410.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441.36M