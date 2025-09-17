Market Update: Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $24.78

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

In the latest session, Flex Lng Ltd (NYSE: FLNG) closed at $24.78 down -1.51% from its previous closing price of $25.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.62 million shares were traded. FLNG stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.7501.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Flex Lng Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.81 and its Current Ratio is at 2.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.23.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 17 ’25 when Sakmar Susan bought 10,338 shares for $23.39 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FLNG now has a Market Capitalization of 1390893952 and an Enterprise Value of 2730055936. As of this moment, Flex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 43.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.672 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.766.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FLNG is 0.43, which has changed by -0.06278366 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FLNG has reached a high of $27.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.05%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FLNG has traded an average of 480.63K shares per day and 681890 over the past ten days. A total of 54.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.71M. Insiders hold about 43.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.58% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNG as of 1756425600 were 2201764 with a Short Ratio of 4.58, compared to 1753920000 on 2016767. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2201764 and a Short% of Float of 7.13.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FLNG is 3.00, from 3.0 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11923689. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.75.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Flex Lng Ltd (FLNG) is currently attracting attention from 2.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.54, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.01 and $2.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $2.0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $83.52M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $86.1M to a low estimate of $80.53M. As of the current estimate, Flex Lng Ltd’s year-ago sales were $90.48MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $90.19M. There is a high estimate of $92.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $352.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $344.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $352.98MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $356.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $371.1M and the low estimate is $342M.