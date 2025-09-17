Market Update: H&R Block Inc (HRB) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $50.19

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, H&R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) closed at $50.19 up 0.12% from its previous closing price of $50.13. In other words, the price has increased by $0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. HRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $50.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $49.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of H&R Block Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 22.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 16.49.

On March 10, 2021, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $24. Northcoast Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on July 15, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 16 ’25 when Jones Jeffrey J II sold 53,810 shares for $63.28 per share. The transaction valued at 3,405,097 led to the insider holds 844,790 shares of the business.

Jones Jeffrey J II bought 53,810 shares of HRB for $3,405,146 on Apr 16 ’25. On Sep 23 ’24, another insider, Bowen Tony G, who serves as the Former Officer of the company, bought 23,025 shares for $64.39 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HRB now has a Market Capitalization of 6722799616 and an Enterprise Value of 7764793344. As of this moment, H&R’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 75.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.065 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.218.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for HRB is 0.31, which has changed by -0.20041424 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, HRB has reached a high of $64.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $47.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -8.83%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HRB has traded an average of 1.57M shares per day and 1864570 over the past ten days. A total of 133.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.09M. Insiders hold about 1.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.85% stake in the company. Shares short for HRB as of 1756425600 were 10419392 with a Short Ratio of 6.64, compared to 1753920000 on 10500709. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10419392 and a Short% of Float of 13.159999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HRB is 1.54, from 1.5 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.029922202. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 32.91% for HRB, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-04 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-04. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-08-23 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 4.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of H&R Block Inc (HRB).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.83, with high estimates of -$1.74 and low estimates of -$1.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.99 and $4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.95. EPS for the following year is $5.49, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $5.9 and $5.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $200.13M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $201.2M to a low estimate of $199.18M. As of the current estimate, H&R Block Inc’s year-ago sales were $193.81MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.37M. There is a high estimate of $188.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $184.38M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.76BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.02B and the low estimate is $3.99B.