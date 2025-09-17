Market Update: Jack In The Box, Inc (JACK) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $19.42

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Jack In The Box, Inc (NASDAQ: JACK) closed at $19.42 down -0.87% from its previous closing price of $19.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.53 million shares were traded. JACK stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.545.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Jack In The Box, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.43. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.45 and its Current Ratio is at 0.46.

On May 27, 2025, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $22. Northcoast Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on May 19, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 10 ’25 when MOUNT CARL sold 589 shares for $19.74 per share. The transaction valued at 11,627 led to the insider holds 20,693 shares of the business.

Piano Steven sold 152 shares of JACK for $4,419 on May 13 ’25. The SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER now owns 25,732 shares after completing the transaction at $29.07 per share. On Feb 20 ’25, another insider, Ostrom Ryan Lee, who serves as the EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer of the company, sold 328 shares for $39.16 each. As a result, the insider received 12,844 and left with 29,320 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JACK now has a Market Capitalization of 366698144 and an Enterprise Value of 3459302400. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.324 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JACK is 1.21, which has changed by -0.5601359 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JACK has reached a high of $54.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.95%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.58%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, JACK has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 1729550 over the past ten days. A total of 18.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.06M. Insiders hold about 9.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 127.93% stake in the company. Shares short for JACK as of 1756425600 were 4570963 with a Short Ratio of 4.17, compared to 1753920000 on 4865885. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4570963 and a Short% of Float of 34.07.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for JACK is 0.88, from 1.32 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06738132. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87.