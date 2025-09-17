Market Update: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Sees Positive Movement%, Closing at $13.22

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) closed at $13.22 up 1.07% from its previous closing price of $13.08. In other words, the price has increased by $1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. KRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.2795 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.45 and its Current Ratio is at 5.45. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Mizuho on March 31, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Rhynsburger Blayne sold 3,600 shares for $13.74 per share. The transaction valued at 49,464 led to the insider holds 43,663 shares of the business.

Rhynsburger Blayne sold 2,000 shares of KRP for $26,540 on May 28 ’25. The Controller now owns 47,263 shares after completing the transaction at $13.27 per share. On Mar 18 ’25, another insider, Rhynsburger Blayne, who serves as the Controller of the company, sold 7,851 shares for $13.86 each. As a result, the insider received 108,815 and left with 49,263 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KRP now has a Market Capitalization of 1411168896 and an Enterprise Value of 1911913600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.117 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.692.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KRP is 0.45, which has changed by -0.1680302 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KRP has reached a high of $16.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.54%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.60%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KRP has traded an average of 487.37K shares per day and 458530 over the past ten days. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.40M. Insiders hold about 12.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.53% stake in the company. Shares short for KRP as of 1756425600 were 1110998 with a Short Ratio of 2.28, compared to 1753920000 on 1114517. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1110998 and a Short% of Float of 1.25.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KRP is 1.66, from 1.66 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12691131. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.49.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.67 and $0.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.67. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.73 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $81.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $82.86M to a low estimate of $80M. As of the current estimate, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP’s year-ago sales were $83.78MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.8M. There is a high estimate of $82.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $349M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $331M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $309.31MBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $349.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $384M and the low estimate is $323.38M.