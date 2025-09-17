Market Watch: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $13.13

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, 10x Genomics Inc’s stock clocked out at $13.13, down -1.65% from its previous closing price of $13.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.11 million shares were traded. TXG stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.936.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TXG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.65 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 28.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.23 and its Current Ratio is at 5.84. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on September 11, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On February 13, 2025, Leerink Partners Downgraded its rating to Market Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $12. On September 03, 2024, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $35.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on September 03, 2024, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Saxonov Serge sold 9,348 shares for $13.79 per share. The transaction valued at 128,881 led to the insider holds 945,892 shares of the business.

Taich Adam sold 22,315 shares of TXG for $307,657 on Aug 22 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 309,273 shares after completing the transaction at $13.79 per share. On Aug 22 ’25, another insider, Hindson Benjamin J., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 7,486 shares for $13.79 each. As a result, the insider received 103,209 and left with 440,888 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TXG now has a Market Capitalization of 1634553728 and an Enterprise Value of 1274041216. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.977 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.493.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TXG is 2.08, which has changed by -0.4053442 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TXG has reached a high of $24.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.68%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TXG traded 3.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2444230 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.42M. Insiders hold about 11.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.49% stake in the company. Shares short for TXG as of 1756425600 were 13736580 with a Short Ratio of 4.15, compared to 1753920000 on 14455823. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13736580 and a Short% of Float of 17.709999.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of 10x Genomics Inc (TXG) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.39 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.04 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 15 analysts expect revenue to total $142.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $145.6M to a low estimate of $139.56M. As of the current estimate, 10x Genomics Inc’s year-ago sales were $151.65MFor the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.63M. There is a high estimate of $157.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $146M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $573.71M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $615.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $610.78MBased on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $608.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $626.4M and the low estimate is $592.9M.