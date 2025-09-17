Market Watch: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $87.38

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

As of close of business last night, Arch Capital Group Ltd’s stock clocked out at $87.38, down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $89.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.62 million shares were traded. ACGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $89.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $87.2.

On August 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $113. On August 13, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $98.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Neutral rating on August 13, 2025, with a $98 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when Rajeh Maamoun sold 10,000 shares for $94.15 per share. The transaction valued at 941,464 led to the insider holds 433,589 shares of the business.

Rajeh Maamoun bought 10,000 shares of ACGL for $941,464 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, Posner Brian S, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $17.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,338 and bolstered with 5,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACGL now has a Market Capitalization of 32611962880 and an Enterprise Value of 32197425152. As of this moment, Arch’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.681 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.908.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACGL is 0.47, which has changed by -0.22699928 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACGL has reached a high of $110.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.65%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -4.89%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACGL traded 2.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1963080 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 375.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.51M. Insiders hold about 3.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.19% stake in the company. Shares short for ACGL as of 1756425600 were 4966126 with a Short Ratio of 2.20, compared to 1753920000 on 4690380. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4966126 and a Short% of Float of 1.55.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ACGL, which recently paid a dividend on 2024-11-18 with an ex-dividend date of 2024-11-18. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2018-06-21 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) is a result of the insights provided by 14.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.28, with high estimates of $2.5 and low estimates of $1.99.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.5 and $7.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.05. EPS for the following year is $9.2, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $10.15 and $8.5.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $4.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.44B to a low estimate of $4.35B. As of the current estimate, Arch Capital Group Ltd’s year-ago sales were $4.05BFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.01B. There is a high estimate of $4.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.95B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.73BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.34B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.87B and the low estimate is $18.09B.