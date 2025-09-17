Market Watch: Bausch + Lomb Corp (BLCO)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $14.9

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Bausch + Lomb Corp’s stock clocked out at $14.9, down -2.17% from its previous closing price of $15.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.85 million shares were traded. BLCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.405 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.89.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BLCO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.55. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 02, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $15 from $20 previously.

On March 28, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $15. Citigroup Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on December 11, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 ’25 when SAUNDERS BRENT L bought 22,000 shares for $11.28 per share. The transaction valued at 248,072 led to the insider holds 719,156 shares of the business.

VON ESCHENBACH ANDREW C. bought 1,695 shares of BLCO for $19,925 on May 02 ’25. The Director now owns 41,748 shares after completing the transaction at $11.76 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BLCO now has a Market Capitalization of 5272603136 and an Enterprise Value of 10033600512. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.051 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.931.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BLCO is 0.63, which has changed by -0.255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BLCO has reached a high of $21.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.75%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BLCO traded 751.07K shares on average per day over the past three months and 482720 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 353.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.47M. Insiders hold about 89.69% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.14% stake in the company. Shares short for BLCO as of 1756425600 were 3228585 with a Short Ratio of 4.30, compared to 1753920000 on 4059179. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3228585 and a Short% of Float of 7.580000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 14.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.43 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.49. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $0.92 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $1.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.29B to a low estimate of $1.26B. As of the current estimate, Bausch + Lomb Corp’s year-ago sales were $1.2BFor the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B. There is a high estimate of $1.41B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.37B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.79BBased on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.37B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.5B and the low estimate is $5.28B.