Market Watch: First Horizon Corporation (FHN)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $22.27

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, First Horizon Corporation’s stock clocked out at $22.27, down -0.22% from its previous closing price of $22.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9.45 million shares were traded. FHN stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.36 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on May 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

On May 13, 2025, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $21. Robert W. Baird Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on April 07, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when POPWELL DAVID T sold 100,000 shares for $22.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,249,520 led to the insider holds 462,581 shares of the business.

POPWELL DAVID T bought 100,000 shares of FHN for $2,244,514 on Aug 22 ’25. On Jul 22 ’25, another insider, POPWELL DAVID T, who serves as the SEVP Sr Strategic Executive of the company, sold 38,010 shares for $22.20 each. As a result, the insider received 843,864 and left with 550,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FHN now has a Market Capitalization of 11307548672 and an Enterprise Value of 13047539712. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.81. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.232.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FHN is 0.68, which has changed by 0.41307104 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FHN has reached a high of $23.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.66%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FHN traded 9.23M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11836040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 508.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 501.30M. Insiders hold about 1.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.53% stake in the company. Shares short for FHN as of 1756425600 were 9716776 with a Short Ratio of 1.05, compared to 1753920000 on 8517318. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9716776 and a Short% of Float of 2.53.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.6, FHN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.026881723. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.61. The current Payout Ratio is 44.25% for FHN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-12 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-12. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2009-09-09 when the company split stock in a 10159:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 15.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.45, with high estimates of $0.47 and low estimates of $0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.79 and $1.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.75. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $2.0 and $1.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $848.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $856.5M to a low estimate of $838M. As of the current estimate, First Horizon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $832MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $853.36M. There is a high estimate of $863M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $843.16M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FHN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.33B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.3BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.51B and the low estimate is $3.39B.