Market Watch Highlights: AMGEN Inc (AMGN) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 273.08

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

As of close of business last night, AMGEN Inc’s stock clocked out at $273.08, down -0.48% from its previous closing price of $274.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.16 million shares were traded. AMGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $277.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $271.725.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AMGN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.98 and its Current Ratio is at 1.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 7.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.24.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 20 ’25 when Grygiel Nancy A. sold 1,267 shares for $296.99 per share. The transaction valued at 376,280 led to the insider holds 7,209 shares of the business.

Grygiel Nancy A. bought 1,267 shares of AMGN for $372,909 on Aug 20 ’25. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, Khosla Rachna, who serves as the SVP, Business Development of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $289.68 each. As a result, the insider received 434,520 and left with 8,162 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMGN now has a Market Capitalization of 147018579968 and an Enterprise Value of 195194552320. As of this moment, AMGEN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.088.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AMGN is 0.48, which has changed by -0.17974287 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AMGN has reached a high of $339.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $253.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.08%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AMGN traded 2.25M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2295880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 538.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 537.30M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.17% stake in the company. Shares short for AMGN as of 1756425600 were 11796977 with a Short Ratio of 5.24, compared to 1753920000 on 12519619. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11796977 and a Short% of Float of 2.1999999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 9.26, AMGN has a forward annual dividend rate of 9.39. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033746358. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.05. The current Payout Ratio is 119.05% for AMGN, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-22 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-22. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-11-22 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 24.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.12, with high estimates of $5.74 and low estimates of $4.83.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.62 and $20.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $21.08. EPS for the following year is $21.6, with 30.0 analysts recommending between $23.2 and $20.31.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 22 analysts expect revenue to total $8.98B. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.2B to a low estimate of $8.78B. As of the current estimate, AMGEN Inc’s year-ago sales were $8.5BFor the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.36B. There is a high estimate of $9.66B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.08B.

A total of 29 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.18B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $35.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.42BBased on 29 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $36.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $37.92B and the low estimate is $34.74B.