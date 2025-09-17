Market Watch Highlights: Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 19.36

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s stock clocked out at $19.36, down -0.82% from its previous closing price of $19.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.8 million shares were traded. BXMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.69 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.295.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BXMT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.15 and its Current Ratio is at 0.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.62.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Marone Anthony F. JR sold 506 shares for $19.27 per share. The transaction valued at 9,748 led to the insider holds 63,576 shares of the business.

Keenan Katharine A sold 2,315 shares of BXMT for $44,572 on Sep 02 ’25. The CEO & President now owns 234,599 shares after completing the transaction at $19.25 per share. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Keenan Katharine A, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,315 shares for $19.25 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BXMT now has a Market Capitalization of 3321769728 and an Enterprise Value of 19515727872. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 82.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BXMT is 1.20, which has changed by -0.012748599 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BXMT has reached a high of $21.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.18%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BXMT traded 1.11M shares on average per day over the past three months and 858000 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 171.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 161.03M. Insiders hold about 6.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.56% stake in the company. Shares short for BXMT as of 1756425600 were 8918738 with a Short Ratio of 8.04, compared to 1753920000 on 8020461. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8918738 and a Short% of Float of 7.2700000000000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.88, BXMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.41. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.09631147. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.49.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 6.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.23 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.89. EPS for the following year is $1.47, with 7.0 analysts recommending between $1.9 and $1.0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $103.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.9M to a low estimate of $87.4M. As of the current estimate, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s year-ago sales were $108.35MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.51M. There is a high estimate of $120.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $93.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BXMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $445.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $365.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $404.74M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $479.07MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $450.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $494.55M and the low estimate is $385.4M.