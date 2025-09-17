Market Watch Highlights: McGraw Hill Inc (MH) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 14.36

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

As of close of business last night, McGraw Hill Inc’s stock clocked out at $14.36, down -1.91% from its previous closing price of $14.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.91 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.56 million shares were traded. MH stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.34.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.62 and its Current Ratio is at 0.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 11.43.

On August 18, 2025, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $15. On August 18, 2025, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $19.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on August 18, 2025, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 ’25 when Cortese David bought 2,500 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 42,500 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Tiska Tracey bought 4,000 shares of MH for $68,000 on Jul 25 ’25. The EVP & CHRO now owns 4,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Jul 25 ’25, another insider, Sallmann Robert, who serves as the EVP & CFO of the company, bought 3,000 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 51,000 and bolstered with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MH now has a Market Capitalization of 2742788608 and an Enterprise Value of 5751458816. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.721 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.504.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MH has reached a high of $17.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -2.57%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MH traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 565040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 166.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.01M. Insiders hold about 86.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.31% stake in the company. Shares short for MH as of 1756425600 were 1421512 with a Short Ratio of 1.22, compared to 1753920000 on 1103380. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1421512 and a Short% of Float of 5.6799997.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of McGraw Hill Inc (MH) is currently in the spotlight, with 11 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.25 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.09. EPS for the following year is $1.58, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $1.78 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $392.79M. There is a high estimate of $395.95M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $388.98M.

Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.17B and the low estimate is $2.08B.