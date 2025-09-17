Market Watch Highlights: Toast Inc (TOST) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 39.96

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Toast Inc’s stock clocked out at $39.96, down -0.65% from its previous closing price of $40.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.01 million shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.1258 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOST’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.86. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.38 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on July 22, 2025, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $48 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 04 ’25 when Comparato Christopher P bought 154,979 shares for $41.36 per share.

Comparato Christopher P bought 156,000 shares of TOST for $7,453,680 on Sep 03 ’25. On Sep 02 ’25, another insider, Comparato Christopher P, who serves as the Former Officer and Director of the company, bought 156,000 shares for $43.59 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 23296679936 and an Enterprise Value of 21613680640. As of this moment, Toast’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 116.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 33.09. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.909 whereas that against EBITDA is 83.774.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TOST is 1.99, which has changed by 0.5188141 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $49.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.96%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -0.22%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOST traded 8.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 9433640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 508.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 461.32M. Insiders hold about 20.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.97% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of 1756425600 were 27194922 with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 1753920000 on 31667637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 27194922 and a Short% of Float of 5.390000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of Toast Inc (TOST) is underway, with the input of 14.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.29 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.09 and $0.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 20 analysts expect revenue to total $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.62B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.3BFor the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B. There is a high estimate of $1.63B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.96BBased on 25 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.41B and the low estimate is $7.06B.