Market Watch Highlights: Webster Financial Corp (WBS) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 59.49

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Webster Financial Corp’s stock clocked out at $59.49, down -1.86% from its previous closing price of $60.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.53 million shares were traded. WBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.795.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 10, 2025, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $70.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when CIESLIK ELZBIETA sold 2,000 shares for $61.58 per share. The transaction valued at 123,160 led to the insider holds 14,894 shares of the business.

CIESLIK ELZBIETA sold 1,000 shares of WBS for $61,615 on Sep 12 ’25. The EVP & CAO of Bank now owns 16,894 shares after completing the transaction at $61.62 per share. On Sep 15 ’25, another insider, CIESLIK ELZBIETA, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $61.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WBS now has a Market Capitalization of 9886583808 and an Enterprise Value of 12171259904. As of this moment, Webster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.895.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for WBS is 1.05, which has changed by 0.2714255 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, WBS has reached a high of $63.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.84%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that WBS traded 1.36M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1464240 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 167.08M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 164.83M. Insiders hold about 0.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.67% stake in the company. Shares short for WBS as of 1756425600 were 3916083 with a Short Ratio of 2.88, compared to 1753920000 on 3388615. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3916083 and a Short% of Float of 2.6600001.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.6, WBS has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02639393. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.36. The current Payout Ratio is 36.60% for WBS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-11 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-11. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1998-04-15 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Webster Financial Corp (WBS) is currently being evaluated by a team of 16.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.04 and $5.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.89. EPS for the following year is $6.57, with 16.0 analysts recommending between $6.88 and $6.19.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $725.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $731.68M to a low estimate of $719M. As of the current estimate, Webster Financial Corp’s year-ago sales were $647.62MFor the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $731.53M. There is a high estimate of $749M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $720M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.9B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.88B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.59BBased on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.05B and the low estimate is $2.98B.