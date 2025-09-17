Market Watch: Toppoint Holdings Inc (TOPP)’s Noteworthy Gain%, Closing at $2.0

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Toppoint Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $2.0, up 0.50% from its previous closing price of $1.99. In other words, the price has increased by $0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.88 million shares were traded. TOPP stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TOPP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOPP now has a Market Capitalization of 35000000 and an Enterprise Value of 35591460. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.313 whereas that against EBITDA is -14.256.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOPP has reached a high of $4.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -1.08%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.17%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TOPP traded 9.50K shares on average per day over the past three months and 497880 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.00M. Insiders hold about 42.86% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.12% stake in the company. Shares short for TOPP as of 1756425600 were 20364 with a Short Ratio of 2.14, compared to 1753920000 on 30471. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20364 and a Short% of Float of 0.47000000000000003.