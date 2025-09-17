Merus N.V (MRUS)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Merus N.V’s stock clocked out at $66.9, down -1.75% from its previous closing price of $68.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.63 million shares were traded. MRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRUS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.39 and its Current Ratio is at 8.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on August 25, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $90.

On February 13, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $84. On February 07, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $91.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on February 07, 2025, with a $91 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 17 ’25 when Silverman Peter B. sold 25,000 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,500,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Silverman Peter B. bought 25,000 shares of MRUS for $1,500,087 on Jul 17 ’25. On Jul 10 ’25, another insider, Silverman Peter B., who serves as the COO & GC of the company, sold 16,805 shares for $55.00 each. As a result, the insider received 924,275 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRUS now has a Market Capitalization of 5059941376 and an Enterprise Value of 4360713728. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 89.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 77.554 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.657.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRUS is 1.19, which has changed by 0.3537029 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRUS has reached a high of $70.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.65%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRUS traded 655.59K shares on average per day over the past three months and 640070 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.00M. Insiders hold about 10.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.76% stake in the company. Shares short for MRUS as of 1756425600 were 4360706 with a Short Ratio of 6.65, compared to 1753920000 on 4693093. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4360706 and a Short% of Float of 5.79.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Merus N.V (MRUS) is currently in the spotlight, with 15.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.24, with high estimates of -$0.61 and low estimates of -$2.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.45 and -$6.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.72. EPS for the following year is -$4.56, with 13.0 analysts recommending between $0.23 and -$5.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $8.73M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.9M to a low estimate of $2.97M. As of the current estimate, Merus N.V’s year-ago sales were $11.77MFor the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.06M. There is a high estimate of $29.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.6M.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $36.13MBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $48.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.9M and the low estimate is $2.6M.