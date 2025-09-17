Metric Analysis: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (BR)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

In the latest session, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (NYSE: BR) closed at $245.61 down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $249.79. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. BR stock price reached its highest trading level at $250.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $244.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.96 and its Current Ratio is at 0.98. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.30 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on May 06, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $300.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Gokey Timothy C sold 5,674 shares for $258.37 per share. The transaction valued at 1,466,010 led to the insider holds 143,285 shares of the business.

Gokey Timothy C sold 5,675 shares of BR for $1,480,428 on Aug 18 ’25. The CEO now owns 148,959 shares after completing the transaction at $260.87 per share. On Aug 14 ’25, another insider, Gokey Timothy C, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 84,571 shares for $259.53 each. As a result, the insider received 21,948,678 and left with 165,634 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BR now has a Market Capitalization of 28768053248 and an Enterprise Value of 31664932864. As of this moment, Broadridge’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.596 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.773.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BR is 0.97, which has changed by 0.17747736 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BR has reached a high of $271.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $207.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.39%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.45%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BR has traded an average of 692.83K shares per day and 551340 over the past ten days. A total of 117.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.47M. Insiders hold about 0.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.87% stake in the company. Shares short for BR as of 1756425600 were 1189440 with a Short Ratio of 1.72, compared to 1753920000 on 1464096. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1189440 and a Short% of Float of 1.17.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BR is 3.61, from 3.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.014091837. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (BR) is currently being evaluated by a team of 8.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.48, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $1.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $9.4 and $9.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.36. EPS for the following year is $10.23, with 9.0 analysts recommending between $10.48 and $10.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.54B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.55B to a low estimate of $1.52B. As of the current estimate, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.42BFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6B. There is a high estimate of $1.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.53B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.89BBased on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.61B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.72B and the low estimate is $7.54B.