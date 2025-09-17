Metric Analysis: Ecolab, Inc (ECL)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

In the latest session, Ecolab, Inc (NYSE: ECL) closed at $264.06 down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $270.61. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.25 million shares were traded. ECL stock price reached its highest trading level at $270.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $263.775.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Ecolab, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.58. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.12 and its Current Ratio is at 1.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

On July 30, 2025, Robert W. Baird Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $300. Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on April 21, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $290.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 19 ’25 when Vautrinot Suzanne M sold 1,354 shares for $283.16 per share. The transaction valued at 383,401 led to the insider holds 11,199 shares of the business.

Vautrinot Suzanne M bought 1,354 shares of ECL for $383,395 on Aug 19 ’25. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, MacLennan David, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 600 shares for $278.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 167,108 and bolstered with 20,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ECL now has a Market Capitalization of 74894016512 and an Enterprise Value of 81145962496. As of this moment, Ecolab,’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 35.31, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.02. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.161 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.795.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ECL is 1.10, which has changed by 0.062487483 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ECL has reached a high of $286.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $221.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.65%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ECL has traded an average of 1.21M shares per day and 1296710 over the past ten days. A total of 283.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 253.88M. Insiders hold about 10.49% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.13% stake in the company. Shares short for ECL as of 1756425600 were 2352360 with a Short Ratio of 1.94, compared to 1753920000 on 2522476. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2352360 and a Short% of Float of 0.95.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ECL is 2.60, from 2.52 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.009334716. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.04. The current Payout Ratio is 32.02% for ECL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-16 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-16. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2003-06-09 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of Ecolab, Inc (ECL) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 22.0 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.07, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.62 and $7.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.52. EPS for the following year is $8.51, with 23.0 analysts recommending between $8.9 and $8.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.12B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.16B to a low estimate of $3.99B. As of the current estimate, Ecolab, Inc’s year-ago sales were $4BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.19B. There is a high estimate of $4.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.02B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ECL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.74BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.43B and the low estimate is $16.37B.