Metric Analysis: Mannkind Corp (MNKD)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Mannkind Corp (NASDAQ: MNKD) closed at $5.37 down -0.19% from its previous closing price of $5.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3.12 million shares were traded. MNKD stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.25.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mannkind Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 58.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.24 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50.

On April 10, 2025, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $12. On February 10, 2025, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $11.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2025, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 16 ’25 when STUART A TROSS bought 47,000 shares for $5.34 per share.

Binder Steven B. sold 75,367 shares of MNKD for $296,946 on Jul 16 ’25. The Director now owns 830,508 shares after completing the transaction at $3.94 per share. On Jul 16 ’25, another insider, Thomson David, who serves as the EVP Genl Counsel & Secretary of the company, sold 7,466 shares for $3.94 each. As a result, the insider received 29,416 and left with 841,719 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MNKD now has a Market Capitalization of 1647666304 and an Enterprise Value of 1614638208. As of this moment, Mannkind’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 49.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 40.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.351 whereas that against EBITDA is 19.882.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MNKD is 1.07, which has changed by -0.1936937 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MNKD has reached a high of $7.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.05%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MNKD has traded an average of 4.07M shares per day and 5143700 over the past ten days. A total of 306.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.97M. Insiders hold about 2.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.45% stake in the company. Shares short for MNKD as of 1756425600 were 15887837 with a Short Ratio of 3.91, compared to 1753920000 on 23747013. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15887837 and a Short% of Float of 5.25.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Mannkind Corp (MNKD) is currently in the spotlight, with 3.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $83.55M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $106.1M to a low estimate of $77.6M. As of the current estimate, Mannkind Corp’s year-ago sales were $70.08MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.36M. There is a high estimate of $108.05M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MNKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $369.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $312M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $325.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.5MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $379.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $468.84M and the low estimate is $343.1M.