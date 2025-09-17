Metric Analysis: SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) closed at $7.96 down -0.62% from its previous closing price of $8.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.03 million shares were traded. SFL stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.028 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.93.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SFL Corporation Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.97.

On August 18, 2023, Pareto Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $11. DNB Markets Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 09, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 07 ’24 when Olesen Aksel bought 43,708 shares for $11.73 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SFL now has a Market Capitalization of 1056594496 and an Enterprise Value of 3722930688. As of this moment, SFL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.367 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.667.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SFL is 0.53, which has changed by -0.28352833 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SFL has reached a high of $11.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -9.09%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -12.14%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SFL has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1119670 over the past ten days. A total of 144.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.37M. Insiders hold about 28.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.83% stake in the company. Shares short for SFL as of 1756425600 were 3606143 with a Short Ratio of 2.78, compared to 1753920000 on 3467398. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3606143 and a Short% of Float of 3.3800002000000005.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SFL is 1.01, from 1.01 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12609237. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.76.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) is underway, with the input of 3.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.0, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $0.62 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $173.6M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $175.6M to a low estimate of $171.6M. As of the current estimate, SFL Corporation Ltd’s year-ago sales were $255.32MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $172.45M. There is a high estimate of $177.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.1M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $732.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $718.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $904.4MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $763.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $831.33M and the low estimate is $714.5M.