Metric Analysis: Tanger Inc (SKT)’s Key Ratios in the Limelight

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

In the latest session, Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) closed at $33.71 down -0.27% from its previous closing price of $33.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.42 million shares were traded. SKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.42.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tanger Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 391.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.56 and its Current Ratio is at 0.56. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on July 18, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On July 02, 2025, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $33. Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 28, 2025, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 05 ’25 when Swanson Gallardo Leslie sold 17,500 shares for $34.74 per share. The transaction valued at 607,950 led to the insider holds 92,665 shares of the business.

LESLIE A SWANSON GALLARDO bought 17,500 shares of SKT for $607,926 on Sep 05 ’25. On May 12 ’25, another insider, REDDIN THOMAS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 7,000 shares for $32.25 each. As a result, the insider received 225,750 and left with 39,602 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SKT now has a Market Capitalization of 3815095552 and an Enterprise Value of 5443057664. As of this moment, Tanger’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 38.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 32.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.702 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.244.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SKT is 1.36, which has changed by 0.0769968 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SKT has reached a high of $37.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.43%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SKT has traded an average of 922.28K shares per day and 853700 over the past ten days. A total of 113.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 110.40M. Insiders hold about 2.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.15% stake in the company. Shares short for SKT as of 1756425600 were 4731635 with a Short Ratio of 5.13, compared to 1753920000 on 5363847. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4731635 and a Short% of Float of 6.529999999999999.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SKT is 1.13, from 1.135 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.033579882. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.57. The current Payout Ratio is 123.39% for SKT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-31 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-31. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2011-01-25 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.07, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $1.08 and $1.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $138.68M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $141.13M to a low estimate of $137M. As of the current estimate, Tanger Inc’s year-ago sales were $133MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $144.88M. There is a high estimate of $152.17M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $140M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $569.36M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $539.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $549.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $526.06MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $575.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $589.35M and the low estimate is $561.44M.