Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) Through its Ratios

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $152.35 in the prior trading day, Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) closed at $155.21, up 1.88%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.75 million shares were traded. CAR stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $151.97.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.77 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77.

On August 01, 2025, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $105. JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on July 31, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $155.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Ferraro Joseph A. bought 35,000 shares for $156.71 per share.

Ferraro Joseph A. bought 30,000 shares of CAR for $4,648,800 on Aug 22 ’25. On Aug 15 ’25, another insider, Linnen Edward P, who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $156.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,568,283 and left with 40,915 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAR now has a Market Capitalization of 5462383616 and an Enterprise Value of 34175383552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.931 whereas that against EBITDA is 35.899.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CAR is 2.04, which has changed by 0.824283 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CAR has reached a high of $212.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -8.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.38%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.18M shares per day over the past 3-months and 667830 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.43M. Insiders hold about 2.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 113.99% stake in the company. Shares short for CAR as of 1756425600 were 8370966 with a Short Ratio of 7.07, compared to 1753920000 on 7689131. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8370966 and a Short% of Float of 49.95.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of -$1.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.4 and -$6.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.43. EPS for the following year is $11.63, with 5.0 analysts recommending between $16.92 and $8.18.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.47B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.5B to a low estimate of $3.45B. As of the current estimate, Avis Budget Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $3.48BFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.75B. There is a high estimate of $2.77B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.73B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.65B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.79BBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.1B and the low estimate is $11.82B.