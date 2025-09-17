Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Through its Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $19.07 in the prior trading day, Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ: FULT) closed at $18.81, down -1.36%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.54 million shares were traded. FULT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.655.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FULT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Hovde Group on January 27, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $22.50 from $22 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Wenger E Philip sold 5,000 shares for $19.28 per share. The transaction valued at 96,388 led to the insider holds 90,477 shares of the business.

Wenger E Philip bought 5,000 shares of FULT for $96,750 on Sep 12 ’25. On Jul 25 ’25, another insider, Wenger E Philip, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $18.41 each. As a result, the insider received 92,064 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FULT now has a Market Capitalization of 3425376256 and an Enterprise Value of 4665666560. As of this moment, Fulton’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.02, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.03. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.85.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FULT is 0.85, which has changed by 0.01895988 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FULT has reached a high of $22.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.58%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.49%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.63M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1211740 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 182.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.88M. Insiders hold about 1.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FULT as of 1756425600 were 3930014 with a Short Ratio of 2.42, compared to 1753920000 on 3865341. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3930014 and a Short% of Float of 2.87.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, FULT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.71, compared to 0.71 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.03723125. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.85. The current Payout Ratio is 43.91% for FULT, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-07-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-07-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-05-17 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) is currently attracting attention from 6.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.05 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.06, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $2.12 and $1.99.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $332.51M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $334M to a low estimate of $329M. As of the current estimate, Fulton Financial Corp’s year-ago sales were $317.68MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $332.36M. There is a high estimate of $335.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $328.6M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FULT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.24BBased on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.36B and the low estimate is $1.35B.