Metric Deep Dive: Understanding SharkNinja Inc (SN) Through its Ratios

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

After finishing at $114.5 in the prior trading day, SharkNinja Inc (NYSE: SN) closed at $113.01, down -1.30%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.08 million shares were traded. SN stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 84.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.94. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on October 01, 2024, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $120.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 25 ’25 when Barrocas Mark bought 49,571 shares for $120.24 per share.

Barrocas Mark bought 30,429 shares of SN for $3,655,793 on Jul 23 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, Lopez-Baldrich Pedro J., who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 22,558 shares for $101.78 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SN now has a Market Capitalization of 15950005248 and an Enterprise Value of 16670858240. As of this moment, SharkNinja’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.835 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.036.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SN is 1.67, which has changed by 0.07638824 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SN has reached a high of $128.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.52%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.68%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.50M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1049490 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 141.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.23M. Insiders hold about 45.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.28% stake in the company. Shares short for SN as of 1756425600 were 5575593 with a Short Ratio of 3.71, compared to 1753920000 on 5098406. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5575593 and a Short% of Float of 10.18.

Earnings Estimates

SharkNinja Inc (SN) is currently under the scrutiny of 10.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.91, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.42 and $5.0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.14. EPS for the following year is $5.95, with 12.0 analysts recommending between $6.34 and $5.6.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.59B. As of the current estimate, SharkNinja Inc’s year-ago sales were $1.43BFor the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.07B. There is a high estimate of $2.15B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.03B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.36B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.53BBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.53B and the low estimate is $6.95B.