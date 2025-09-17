Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) Through its Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

After finishing at $703.1 in the prior trading day, Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) closed at $704.06, up 0.14%. In other words, the price has increased by $0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.56 million shares were traded. SPOT stock price reached its highest trading level at $715.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $693.7.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SPOT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.47 and its Current Ratio is at 1.47. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BNP Paribas Exane on September 16, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $900.

On July 30, 2025, DZ Bank Upgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Sell but kept the price unchanged to $652. Oppenheimer Upgraded its Perform to Outperform on July 24, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $800.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 ’25 when MONA SUTPHEN bought 2,758 shares for $704.79 per share.

DUSTEE JENKINS bought 3,384 shares of SPOT for $2,405,675 on Jun 05 ’25. On May 21 ’25, another insider, Rosello Company Limited, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000,000 shares for $658.61 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPOT now has a Market Capitalization of 144880058368 and an Enterprise Value of 140281348096. As of this moment, Spotify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 169.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 18.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.444 whereas that against EBITDA is 72.836.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPOT is 1.68, which has changed by 1.0468645 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPOT has reached a high of $785.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $337.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.21%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.92M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1311050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 205.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.14M. Insiders hold about 27.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.48% stake in the company. Shares short for SPOT as of 1756425600 were 6889967 with a Short Ratio of 3.58, compared to 1753920000 on 7035817. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6889967 and a Short% of Float of 4.42.