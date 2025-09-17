Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Walt Disney Co (DIS) Through its Ratios

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

After finishing at $115.62 in the prior trading day, Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) closed at $115.23, down -0.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6.84 million shares were traded. DIS stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.71.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DIS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 38.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.61 and its Current Ratio is at 0.67. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JP Morgan on July 29, 2025, Reiterated its Overweight rating but revised its target price to $138 from $130 previously.

On July 16, 2025, UBS reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $138. Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 30, 2025, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $144.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 ’25 when Coleman Sonia L sold 1,971 shares for $118.57 per share. The transaction valued at 233,701 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Coleman Sonia L bought 1,971 shares of DIS for $233,701 on Aug 25 ’25. On May 13 ’25, another insider, WOODFORD BRENT, who serves as the EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $110.84 each. As a result, the insider received 110,845 and left with 46,831 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DIS now has a Market Capitalization of 207175483392 and an Enterprise Value of 248682921984. As of this moment, Walt’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.631 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.759.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DIS is 1.55, which has changed by 0.2313528 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DIS has reached a high of $124.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $80.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.44%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.63%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 8.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6932170 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.80B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.80B. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.12% stake in the company. Shares short for DIS as of 1756425600 were 18308660 with a Short Ratio of 2.29, compared to 1753920000 on 20165555. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 18308660 and a Short% of Float of 1.0199999.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, DIS’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.0, compared to 1.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.008649022. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.38. The current Payout Ratio is 27.62% for DIS, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-06-24 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-06-24. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2007-06-13 when the company split stock in a 10000:9865 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 23.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Walt Disney Co (DIS).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $1.97 and low estimates of $1.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.93 and $5.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.87. EPS for the following year is $6.48, with 25.0 analysts recommending between $7.16 and $5.39.

Revenue Estimates

23 analysts predict $22.82B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.6B to a low estimate of $22.23B. As of the current estimate, Walt Disney Co’s year-ago sales were $22.57BFor the next quarter, 23 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.31B. There is a high estimate of $27.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.59B.

A total of 28 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $94.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $91.36BBased on 28 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $100.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $103.99B and the low estimate is $95.78B.