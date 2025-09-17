National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC)’s Ratio Roundup: Key Metrics for Trailing Twelve Months

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, National Bank Holdings Corp’s stock clocked out at $37.67, down -0.76% from its previous closing price of $37.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.58 million shares were traded. NBHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $38.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.94.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Hovde Group on July 24, 2025, Reiterated its Market Perform rating but revised its target price to $42 from $39 previously.

On April 24, 2025, Hovde Group reiterated its Market Perform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $43 to $39. Hovde Group Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on November 18, 2024, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $55.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 ’25 when Spring Maria F sold 1,167 shares for $37.02 per share. The transaction valued at 43,202 led to the insider holds 42,573 shares of the business.

Newfield Richard U Jr. sold 19,259 shares of NBHC for $959,291 on Nov 13 ’24. The CHIEF RISK MNGMT OFFICER now owns 143,210 shares after completing the transaction at $49.81 per share. On Nov 08 ’24, another insider, Kramer Valerie D., who serves as the Chief Digital Officer of the company, sold 1,275 shares for $49.62 each. As a result, the insider received 63,266 and left with 10,652 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NBHC now has a Market Capitalization of 1433177728 and an Enterprise Value of 1373200640. As of this moment, National’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.437.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NBHC is 0.75, which has changed by -0.1048004 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NBHC has reached a high of $51.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.34%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.10%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NBHC traded 304.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 344690 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.19M. Insiders hold about 2.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.67% stake in the company. Shares short for NBHC as of 1756425600 were 497291 with a Short Ratio of 1.63, compared to 1753920000 on 630017. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 497291 and a Short% of Float of 1.7999999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.18, NBHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.18. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.031085351. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.59.

Earnings Estimates

A comprehensive evaluation of National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC) is underway, with the input of 4.0 analysts contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.9 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.35 and $3.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.23. EPS for the following year is $3.52, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $3.95 and $3.29.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $107.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $108.3M to a low estimate of $107.1M. As of the current estimate, National Bank Holdings Corp’s year-ago sales were $107.86MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $108.8M. There is a high estimate of $109.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $108.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NBHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $428.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $423.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $425.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $413.71MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $551.7M and the low estimate is $442M.