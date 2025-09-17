Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 12.44, Down -0.84

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s stock clocked out at $12.44, down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $12.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2.52 million shares were traded. OCUL stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.725 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OCUL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.02 and its Current Ratio is at 10.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on September 15, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On March 18, 2025, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.RBC Capital Mkts initiated its Outperform rating on March 18, 2025, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Notman Donald sold 1,066 shares for $12.43 per share. The transaction valued at 13,250 led to the insider holds 308,807 shares of the business.

DONALD D NOTMAN JR. bought 1,066 shares of OCUL for $13,245 on Sep 02 ’25. On Aug 25 ’25, another insider, Kaiser Peter, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 3,011 shares for $12.04 each. As a result, the insider received 36,252 and left with 204,093 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCUL now has a Market Capitalization of 2163628032 and an Enterprise Value of 1849435520. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 38.19 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.03. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 32.639 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.793.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OCUL is 1.46, which has changed by 0.3740331 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OCUL has reached a high of $13.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.85%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.71%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OCUL traded 2.26M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2748370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 172.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.76M. Insiders hold about 16.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.36% stake in the company. Shares short for OCUL as of 1756425600 were 13835161 with a Short Ratio of 6.12, compared to 1753920000 on 12834007. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13835161 and a Short% of Float of 7.9799999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

The current rating of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) reflects the combined expertise of 4.0 analysts actively engaged in assessing its market performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.38, with high estimates of -$0.33 and low estimates of -$0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.29 and -$1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$1.37, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$1.25 and -$1.59.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $14.57M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19M to a low estimate of $12.56M. As of the current estimate, Ocular Therapeutix Inc’s year-ago sales were $15.43MFor the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.23M. There is a high estimate of $24.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.5M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OCUL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $67.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.72MBased on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $65.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $82.9M and the low estimate is $52.3M.