The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

After finishing at $28.27 in the prior trading day, Carnival plc ADR (NYSE: CUK) closed at $28.26, down -0.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.29 million shares were traded. CUK stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.73.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CUK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.47. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.27 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.71.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when BAND SIR JONATHON sold 12,500 shares for $29.75 per share. The transaction valued at 371,912 led to the insider holds 64,406 shares of the business.

BAND SIR JONATHON bought 12,500 shares of CUK for $363,375 on Aug 05 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Bernstein David, who serves as the CFO & CAO of the company, sold 105,010 shares for $22.84 each. As a result, the insider received 2,398,533 and left with 140,053 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUK now has a Market Capitalization of 36638523392 and an Enterprise Value of 63612547072. As of this moment, Carnival’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.449 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.333.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CUK is 2.77, which has changed by 0.70652175 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $29.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.33%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.48%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.96M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1451050 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 145.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 145.59M. Insiders hold about 0.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.18% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of 1756425600 were 1233266 with a Short Ratio of 0.63, compared to 1753920000 on 1349140. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1233266 and a Short% of Float of 0.8500000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.93 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.14, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.14 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $8.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.21B to a low estimate of $7.91B. As of the current estimate, Carnival plc ADR’s year-ago sales were $7.9BFor the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.32B. There is a high estimate of $6.45B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.16B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $26.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $26.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.02BBased on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.6B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.16B and the low estimate is $27.06B.