Post-Trade Analysis: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Slides -1.34%, Closing at $47.18

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $47.82 in the prior trading day, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) closed at $47.18, down -1.34%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.52 million shares were traded. GLPI stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.1276.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLPI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.75 and its Current Ratio is at 5.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.58.

On January 15, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $53. On December 17, 2024, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $55.Barclays initiated its Equal Weight rating on December 17, 2024, with a $55 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 ’25 when Urdang E Scott sold 3,000 shares for $46.54 per share. The transaction valued at 139,620 led to the insider holds 133,953 shares of the business.

Urdang E Scott sold 4,000 shares of GLPI for $186,320 on Jun 13 ’25. The Director now owns 136,953 shares after completing the transaction at $46.58 per share. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Urdang E Scott, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $50.89 each. As a result, the insider received 254,450 and left with 140,953 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLPI now has a Market Capitalization of 13352317952 and an Enterprise Value of 20323590144. As of this moment, Gaming’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.12, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.986 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.992.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GLPI is 0.77, which has changed by -0.07851565 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GLPI has reached a high of $52.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.02%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -1.84%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.76M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2127750 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 283.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.77M. Insiders hold about 4.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.72% stake in the company. Shares short for GLPI as of 1756425600 were 4551530 with a Short Ratio of 2.58, compared to 1753920000 on 5376051. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4551530 and a Short% of Float of 2.25.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, GLPI’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.06, compared to 3.06 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.06398996. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.94.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) is currently attracting attention from 3.0 analysts actively involved in rating its market status.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.79, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.18 and $3.18 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.23, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.35 and $3.16.

Revenue Estimates

14 analysts predict $399.66M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $404.91M to a low estimate of $393.1M. As of the current estimate, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s year-ago sales were $385.34MFor the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $404.57M. There is a high estimate of $410.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $394.8M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLPI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.53BBased on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.86B and the low estimate is $1.6B.