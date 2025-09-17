Post-Trade Analysis: Latham Group Inc (SWIM) Slides -1.53%, Closing at $7.74

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $7.86 in the prior trading day, Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM) closed at $7.74, down -1.53%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.52 million shares were traded. SWIM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.905 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.67.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SWIM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.48 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 76.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.51 and its Current Ratio is at 2.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.78 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.75.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of. The stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on December 09, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On March 18, 2024, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $3 to $4. BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on March 13, 2024, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4.50 to $2.60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 22 ’25 when DELLAQUILA FRANK J bought 5,000 shares for $8.24 per share. The transaction valued at 41,200 led to the insider holds 21,814 shares of the business.

JOSHUA D COWLEY bought 39,934 shares of SWIM for $284,510 on Aug 11 ’25. On May 15 ’25, another insider, Gloe Oliver C., who serves as the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, bought 13,500 shares for $6.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 82,350 and bolstered with 466,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SWIM now has a Market Capitalization of 902035072 and an Enterprise Value of 1187370496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.275 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.28.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SWIM is 1.73, which has changed by 0.20186341 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SWIM has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.54%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 627.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 502560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 116.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.59M. Insiders hold about 64.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.64% stake in the company. Shares short for SWIM as of 1756425600 were 4363810 with a Short Ratio of 6.96, compared to 1753920000 on 4810973. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4363810 and a Short% of Float of 10.4399994.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are eagerly awaiting the insights provided by 6.0 analysts currently analyzing and rating the stock of Latham Group Inc (SWIM).The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.16 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.11. EPS for the following year is $0.18, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $0.21 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $165.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $168M to a low estimate of $160M. As of the current estimate, Latham Group Inc’s year-ago sales were $150.5MFor the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $94.77M. There is a high estimate of $100.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $92M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SWIM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $550M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $536M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $544.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $508.52MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $575.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $588.9M and the low estimate is $561M.