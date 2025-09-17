Post-Trade Analysis: MGM Resorts International (MGM) Slides -0.79%, Closing at $35.36

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

After finishing at $35.64 in the prior trading day, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) closed at $35.36, down -0.79%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4.26 million shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $36.055 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.92 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.18 and its Current Ratio is at 1.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 ’25 when McManus John sold 60,000 shares for $36.12 per share. The transaction valued at 2,167,170 led to the insider holds 31,521 shares of the business.

JOHN MCMANUS bought 60,000 shares of MGM for $2,167,160 on Sep 15 ’25. On Sep 11 ’25, another insider, Meister Keith A., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 242,000 shares for $35.42 each. As a result, the insider received 8,571,640 and left with 5,385,478 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGM now has a Market Capitalization of 9624674304 and an Enterprise Value of 39820812288. As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.314 whereas that against EBITDA is 16.601.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGM is 1.69, which has changed by -0.04329002 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $42.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.29%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.37%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4632600 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 272.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.66M. Insiders hold about 23.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.39% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of 1756425600 were 24084063 with a Short Ratio of 5.10, compared to 1753920000 on 20780627. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24084063 and a Short% of Float of 14.310001.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on 2022-12-08 with an ex-dividend date of 2022-12-08. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2005-05-19 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

A detailed examination of MGM Resorts International (MGM) is currently in progress, with 13.0 analysts providing valuable insights into its market dynamics.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.99 and low estimates of $0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.99 and $2.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.55. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 15.0 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $4.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.5B to a low estimate of $4B. As of the current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $4.18BFor the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.42B. There is a high estimate of $4.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.3B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.76B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.24BBased on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.39B and the low estimate is $17.23B.