Post-Trade Analysis: Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Slides -1.71%, Closing at $39.2

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

After finishing at $39.88 in the prior trading day, Old Republic International Corp (NYSE: ORI) closed at $39.2, down -1.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.27 million shares were traded. ORI stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ORI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

On May 17, 2023, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $27. Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $30 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 ’25 when Risch Therace bought 1,500 shares for $39.90 per share. The transaction valued at 59,850 led to the insider holds 9,625 shares of the business.

OBERST STEPHEN J sold 4,797 shares of ORI for $188,474 on Aug 21 ’25. The Executive Vice President now owns 54,661 shares after completing the transaction at $39.29 per share. On Aug 21 ’25, another insider, OBERST STEPHEN J, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 4,797 shares for $39.29 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORI now has a Market Capitalization of 9740023808 and an Enterprise Value of 9809921024. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.24. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.14. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.132 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.897.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ORI is 0.76, which has changed by 0.10391438 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ORI has reached a high of $41.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.51%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.43M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1151770 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 248.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 229.57M. Insiders hold about 7.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.69% stake in the company. Shares short for ORI as of 1756425600 were 3678595 with a Short Ratio of 2.57, compared to 1753920000 on 3513712. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3678595 and a Short% of Float of 2.1999999999999997.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ORI’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.11, compared to 1.12 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0278335. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.54. The current Payout Ratio is 32.68% for ORI, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-09-05 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-09-05. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2006-01-03 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Old Republic International Corp (ORI) is currently under the scrutiny of 3.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $0.91 and low estimates of $0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $3.48, with 3.0 analysts recommending between $3.65 and $3.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $2.28B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.29B to a low estimate of $2.26B. As of the current estimate, Old Republic International Corp’s year-ago sales were $2.14BFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.31B. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.3B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.16BBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.44B and the low estimate is $9.37B.