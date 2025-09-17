Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Aon plc (AON)

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

As of close of business last night, Aon plc’s stock clocked out at $356.57, down -1.99% from its previous closing price of $363.8. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.35 million shares were traded. AON stock price reached its highest trading level at $362.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $356.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AON’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 55.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 26.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.03 and its Current Ratio is at 1.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.06.

On September 11, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $430. On August 13, 2025, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $402.Citigroup initiated its Neutral rating on August 13, 2025, with a $402 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 ’25 when Slyfield Jillian bought 260 shares for $384.86 per share.

Simon Mindy F. sold 650 shares of AON for $256,321 on Nov 27 ’24. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 1,816 shares after completing the transaction at $394.34 per share. On Nov 26 ’24, another insider, Stevens Lisa, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 1,275 shares for $387.68 each. As a result, the insider received 494,295 and left with 8,077 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AON now has a Market Capitalization of 76886122496 and an Enterprise Value of 94080974848. As of this moment, Aon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.85, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.616 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.711.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AON is 0.90, which has changed by 0.020783782 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AON has reached a high of $412.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $323.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -2.01%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -3.54%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AON traded 1.31M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1036650 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 215.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.84M. Insiders hold about 3.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.17% stake in the company. Shares short for AON as of 1756425600 were 1839550 with a Short Ratio of 1.40, compared to 1753920000 on 3004372. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1839550 and a Short% of Float of 0.86.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.77, AON has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.007614074. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 21.14% for AON, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-01 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-01. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1999-05-18 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Aon plc (AON) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 19.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.81, with high estimates of $4.99 and low estimates of $4.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.15 and $16.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.93. EPS for the following year is $19.15, with 20.0 analysts recommending between $19.63 and $18.7.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $3.96B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.02B to a low estimate of $3.91B. As of the current estimate, Aon plc’s year-ago sales were $3.72BFor the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.43B. There is a high estimate of $4.53B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.35B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.28B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.7BBased on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.08B and the low estimate is $17.73B.