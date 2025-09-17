Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Ladder Capital Corp’s stock clocked out at $11.4, down -0.61% from its previous closing price of $11.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1.14 million shares were traded. LADR stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.515 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.37.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LADR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.25 and its Current Ratio is at 0.25. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.45.

On June 25, 2024, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13. Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on July 27, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $12.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 30 ’25 when Alexander Mark David sold 34,587 shares for $11.12 per share. The transaction valued at 384,607 led to the insider holds 86,024 shares of the business.

Alexander Mark David sold 30,000 shares of LADR for $327,900 on Jul 31 ’25. The Director now owns 56,024 shares after completing the transaction at $10.93 per share. On Aug 01 ’25, another insider, Alexander Mark David, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 26,795 shares for $10.86 each. As a result, the insider received 290,994 and left with 29,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LADR now has a Market Capitalization of 1453055360 and an Enterprise Value of 4114552064. As of this moment, Ladder’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.877.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LADR is 1.10, which has changed by -0.0562914 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.17594421 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LADR has reached a high of $12.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.13%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.55%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LADR traded 708.26K shares on average per day over the past three months and 609440 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.22M. Insiders hold about 11.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.38% stake in the company. Shares short for LADR as of 1756425600 were 1378558 with a Short Ratio of 1.95, compared to 1753920000 on 1346816. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1378558 and a Short% of Float of 1.23000005.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, LADR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.85. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.08020924. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 8.26.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating for Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) is a result of the insights provided by 5.0 analysts actively involved in the assessment.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.0 and $0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.95. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 6.0 analysts recommending between $1.35 and $1.0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $62.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $68.1M to a low estimate of $58M. As of the current estimate, Ladder Capital Corp’s year-ago sales were $70.97MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $70.6M. There is a high estimate of $75.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LADR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $229M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $241.37M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.31MBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $291.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $338.6M and the low estimate is $231.3M.